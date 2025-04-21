Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy Visits USS George Washington

    Secretary of the Navy Visits USS George Washington

    JAPAN

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan addresses the crew aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) on the ship’s general shipboard announcement system while moored pier side on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 28, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025
    Photo ID: 8998107
    VIRIN: 250428-N-VX022-1234
    Resolution: 6870x3864
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: JP
    by PO2 August Clawson

    Secretary of the Navy Visits USS George Washington
    Secretary of the Navy Visits USS George Washington

    Tour
    Secretary of the Navy
    CVN 73
    SECNAV
    USSGW

