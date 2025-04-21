Secretary of the Navy John Phelan salutes as he passes through side boys on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while moored pier side on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 28, 2025. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 05:45
|Photo ID:
|8998105
|VIRIN:
|250428-N-VX022-1056
|Resolution:
|6989x3931
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Navy Visits USS George Washington [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.