Cpt. Jacob M. Keenan assigned to USAG Yongsan-Casey Head Quarters and Head Quarters Company, takes charge of his formation, on Camp Casey, South Korea, Apr. 25.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2025 03:55
|Photo ID:
|8997964
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-UC770-9487
|Resolution:
|6584x4389
|Size:
|13.47 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC Change of Command 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC welcomes new commander
No keywords found.