Date Taken: 04.25.2025 Date Posted: 04.28.2025 03:55 Photo ID: 8997922 VIRIN: 250425-A-UC770-7145 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 12.31 MB Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC Change of Command 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.