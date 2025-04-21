USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC welcomes new commander

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, held a change of command ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, April 25. HHC said farewell to Capt. Jason Chung and welcomed Capt. Jacob Keenan as its new commander.



The ceremony was presided over by Col. Edward Cho, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey. Dignitaries in attendance included senior military leaders, special staff, and family members.



Keenan is coming to Korea from 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. During his remarks after the official portion of the ceremony, Keenan expressed enthusiasm for the team and appreciation of the improvements Chung made during his tenure.



“I would like to thank Capt. Chung for putting in the hard work and long hours to bring the company into what it is today,” said Keenan. “HHC is a unique organization, made up heavily of non-U.S. Soldiers (KATUSAs) and working for different civilian agencies scattered across the installation. It presents a unique challenge, but I’m confident that we will be successful in our future endeavors as a company.”



HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey, plays a critical role in the largest defense network on the Korean peninsula. HHC provides command and control for logistical operations, supports Eighth Army’s theater security cooperation efforts, and enables the warfighting readiness of tenant units and the rotational brigade.



HHC Soldiers are known as the ‘Guardians of the Garrison’ and train to respond to a diverse set of potential situations to safeguard the peace and prosperity of the region. Garrison Soldiers are part of the Indo-Pacific’s formidable defense network and play a key role in maintaining warfighting readiness and improving the quality of life for Soldiers stationed in Korea.



“In my time as Company commander, I heavily focused on training and warfighting readiness,” said Chung. “I made it my mission to ensure our Soldiers are ready. We went to more ranges, focused on skill level 10 tasks, and even held our own week-long Field Training Exercise to make sure this team can handle any obstacles that may arise.”



Capt. Chung, who led the company for the past eight months, was well-loved by all the Soldiers and Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) troops under his command – cited for being personable and understanding of the Soldiers’ needs.



Next, Chung will be reporting to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas to assume command of an Armored Tank Company in 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.



“As I bid farewell, I carry with me countless memories and lessons learned,” said Chung. “To all my Soldiers, thank you for your support, your hard work, and most importantly, for the honor of having me serve as your commander and leader. It has been the highlight of my career and a privilege I will always cherish. Your unwavering support and tireless efforts have been the backbone to our success. You’ve turned my visions into realities, and for that, I am eternally grateful.”



The ceremony concluded with the traditional passing of the unit guidon, symbolizing the continuation of the unit’s legacy and its dedication to the defense of South Korea and the enduring U.S.-ROK alliance.

