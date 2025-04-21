ANZAC DAY Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Australian and New Zealand militaries, along with other South Pacific military members, government officials, and civilians gathered before dawn at the Kranji War Cemetery and Memorial in Singapore to commemorate ANZAC Day. Several Sailors assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 attended the event to honor those who died defending freedom. ANZAC Day commemorates the courage and sacrifices made not only at Gallipoli, but also in subsequent conflicts around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/Released)