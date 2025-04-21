Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANZAC DAY Singapore [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANZAC DAY Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Carver 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Members of Australian and New Zealand militaries, along with other South Pacific military members, government officials, and civilians gathered before dawn at the Kranji War Cemetery and Memorial in Singapore to commemorate ANZAC Day. Several Sailors assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 attended the event to honor those who died defending freedom. ANZAC Day commemorates the courage and sacrifices made not only at Gallipoli, but also in subsequent conflicts around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2016
    Date Posted: 04.28.2025 01:55
    Photo ID: 8997845
    VIRIN: 250425-N-XK513-1031
    Resolution: 6394x4262
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANZAC DAY Singapore [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore
    ANZAC DAY Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    New Zealand
    Singapore
    DESRON7
    ANZAC Day
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download