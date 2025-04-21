Deployers arrive home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Aaron Reeves, a client systems technician assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, greets Col. Andrew Powers, commander of the 121st ARW, upon returning from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Columbus, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The Airmen of the 121st ARW routinely answer the call to deploy, securing a safe and secure homeland for our families, state, and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)