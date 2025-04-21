Chief Master Sgt. Rich Turner, branch chief assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, greets his family and friends upon returning from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Columbus, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The Airmen of the 121st ARW routinely answer the call to deploy, securing a safe and secure homeland for our families, state, and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8997019
|VIRIN:
|250407-Z-UU033-1003
|Resolution:
|5047x3358
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deployers arrive home [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.