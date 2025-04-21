Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deployers arrive home [Image 5 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Deployers arrive home

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Rich Turner, branch chief assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, greets his family and friends upon returning from a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Columbus, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The Airmen of the 121st ARW routinely answer the call to deploy, securing a safe and secure homeland for our families, state, and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 12:31
    Photo ID: 8997018
    VIRIN: 250407-Z-UU033-1005
    Resolution: 4980x3313
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployers arrive home [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home
    Deployers arrive home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    air national guard
    homecoming
    military family
    national guard
    deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download