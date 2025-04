Aircraft Firefighting Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 23, 2025) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Ryan Nguyen from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, right, and Damage Controlman Fireman Christian Mendoza from Killeen, Texas, left, carry Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Fernand Defonte from Bacolod, Philippines, middle, away from a simulated helicopter crash as he pretends to be injured on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 23. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)