Aircraft Firefighting Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

INDIAN OCEAN (April 23, 2025) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Woodard from New Smyrna Beach, Florida, left, reports to the scene leader as Engineman 1st Class Michael Gibbins from Livermore, California, right, simulates cooling ordnance on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 23. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)