    Aircraft Firefighting Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 2 of 7]

    Aircraft Firefighting Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 23, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) simulate fighting a fire on the flight deck during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 23. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 8996926
    VIRIN: 250423-N-ZS816-2014
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Firefighting Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fireman
    Fire Fighting
    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

