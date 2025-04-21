DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 19, 2025) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Atago-class guided missile destroyer JS Ashigara (DDG-178), front, steams ahead of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) , April 19. Benfold, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)