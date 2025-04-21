DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 17, 2025) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Sitkowski records video for a visual information drill during a tactical training exercise on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), April 17. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)