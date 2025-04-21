DDG 105 Conducts Tactical Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 19, 2025) Quartermaster Seaman Emmanuel Delgado uses an astrolabe on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), April 19. Carl Brashear is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who, in coordination with Commander, Task Force 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. USS Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)