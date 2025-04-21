Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show

The Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team performs a maneuver during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Introduced during World War II, the P-51 Mustang gained a reputation for its versatility as a long-range escort, ground attack fighter, and dive bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)
