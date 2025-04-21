Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show [Image 2 of 5]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team flies in formation during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Jack Aces are a civilian aerobatic team known for their precision formation flying and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 8996457
    VIRIN: 250426-F-VW821-1196
    Resolution: 5607x3491
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

