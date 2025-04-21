Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team flies in formation during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. The Jack Aces are a civilian aerobatic team known for their precision formation flying and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Thalia Bonte)