Pacific Coast Highway site visits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Spencer J. Myers, battle captain of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office in Pacific Palisades, walks along active debris removal sites on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., with Stacey Coester, quality assurance supervisor, to check on progress, April 25, 2025.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)