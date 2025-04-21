Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Coast Highway site visits [Image 8 of 8]

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Jeffrey S. Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emergency Field Office in Pacific Palisades, walks along active debris removal sites on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., with Stacey Coester, quality assurance supervisor, to check on progress, April 25, 2025.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    This work, Pacific Coast Highway site visits [Image 8 of 8], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    LAwildfires25

