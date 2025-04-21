D.C. National Guard and Amazon Joint Career Fair

Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Batallion (RRB) and D.C. Air National Guard’s Recruiting Flight join Amazon for a Joint Career Fair at the D.C. Armory, on April 26, 2025. Approx. 400 job seekers engaged with over 30 employers in a wide variety of industries and sectors to include local government, law enforcement, logistics, retail, technology, and government contracting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
