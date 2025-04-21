Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard and Amazon Joint Career Fair [Image 4 of 11]

    D.C. National Guard and Amazon Joint Career Fair

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Batallion (RRB) and D.C. Air National Guard’s Recruiting Flight join Amazon for a Joint Career Fair at the D.C. Armory, on April 26, 2025. Approx. 400 job seekers engaged with over 30 employers in a wide variety of industries and sectors to include local government, law enforcement, logistics, retail, technology, and government contracting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

