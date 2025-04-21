Attendees stand for the Trinidad and Tobago national anthem at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)
40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere
