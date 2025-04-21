40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees stand for the Trinidad and Tobago national anthem at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)