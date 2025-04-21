40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, chief of defense...... read more read more Photo By Army South Courtesy Asset | Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, chief of defense staff, provides welcoming remarks at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson) see less | View Image Page

TETRON BAY, Trinidad and Tobago – Over 1000 service members, law enforcement professionals, government officials and other participants from 26 partner and allied nations gathered at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, earlier today to officially commence TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25), the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM)-sponsored, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH)-led multinational, multi-domain exercise.



“It’s truly an honor to be with you here today to mark the official opening of TW25 and a true testament to the enduring strength of our regional partnerships and our shared commitment to security, stability and resilience in the Caribbean and beyond,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, SOUTHCOM military deputy commander. “Over the coming days, we're going to train together, share best practices and strengthen our ability to respond swiftly and effectively, when our nations need us most.”



Hosted this year by Trinidad and Tobago from April 26 to May 8, TW25 features joint, combined, and interagency training across ground, air, sea, and cyber domains. The exercise is designed to strengthen regional partnerships, improve interoperability, and enhance the readiness of participating nations to counter transnational threats and conduct humanitarian assistance/disaster relief (HA/DR) operations.



The event served as a symbolic launch to the 13-day exercise that highlights strategic cooperation in the Caribbean and surrounding regions that has been in the works for almost a year.



“Months of rigorous planning and coordination have gone into crafting a dynamic program that strengthens our capabilities and deepens our cooperation,” said Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel, Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force chief of defense staff. “TW25 is more than an exercise; it is a shared mission built on mutual respect, collaboration and collective work to secure a common future.”



Participating countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



“Putting together an exercise like this is no small matter,” said Pettus. “It’s extremely complex, and it’s an absolute testament to the capability and leadership of this nation to be able to host something like this.”



The diverse training taking place throughout the exercise will focus on ground operations, maritime interdiction, cyber defense and interagency coordination, all critical to confronting evolving regional challenges such as illicit trafficking, disaster response, and cyber threats.



The multi-domain track exercise will culminate with a full mission profile event to demonstrate the joint, combined capabilities enhanced during the training.

TW25 underscores the U.S. collective commitment to allies and partners bolstering global security through shared training and operational integration.



Pettus agreed with Daniel in that TRADEWINDS is more than an exercise.



“It's a promise that when disaster strikes, we're ready to stand together, and a promise that when humanitarian crises arise, we'll answer the call and promise that when challenges arise,” said Pettus. “As we officially commence TW25 let's approach this exercise with a spirit of collaboration, dedication and shared vision for a safer and more resilient, Western Hemisphere, together we are stronger, and together we will be ready.”



Now in its 40th iteration, TRADEWINDS remains a cornerstone of U.S. security cooperation in the Caribbean and Latin America. By bringing together like-minded nations in a dynamic training environment, the exercise continues to promote peace, stability, and mutual understanding in the Western Hemisphere.