40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, military deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), provides opening remarks at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)
