    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

    TETRON BAY, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Evan Pettus, military deputy commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), provides opening remarks at Tetron Barracks, Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago during TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) on April 26, 2025. TW25 is a SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt Leona C. Hendrickson)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 13:56
    Photo ID: 8996349
    VIRIN: 250426-Z-OD934-1070
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.87 MB
    Location: TETRON BAY, TT
    This work, 40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere [Image 3 of 3], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere
    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere
    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

    40th iteration of exercise TRADEWINDS 25 unites 26 nations promoting security in the Western Hemisphere

    opening ceremony
    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    TW25
    LSGE25
    Tradewinds 25

