Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Company Commander briefs ADF, PMC

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carter Collins, the company commander of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational force – Darwin 25.3, gives a brief to U.S. Marines, Australian Army soldiers and Philippine Marines before a counter-landing live-fire event in support of Exercise Balikatan 25, at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)