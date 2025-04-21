Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Company Commander briefs ADF, PMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Owen Rosemond, right, a communications chief with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, Philipine Airforce Sgt. Phelop P. Langaña, center, and Sgt Edmond V. Quimson Jr., with 710th Special Operations Wing, conduct a radio check during Exercise Balikatan 25, at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Rosemond is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)