    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Company Commander briefs ADF, PMC [Image 3 of 6]

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Owen Rosemond, right, a communications chief with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, and Philipine Airforce Sgt. Phelop P. Langaña, with 710th special operations wing, conduct a radio check during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, April 25, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. Rosemond is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    MRF-D 25.3
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

