Multilateral Maritime Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Air Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands on the flight deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Brittaney Walkley)