Multilateral Maritime Exercise

U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prepare to stabilize an MV-22B Osprey, from Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Air Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Brittaney Walkley)