    Multilateral Maritime Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Lt. Carlos Gomez 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) prepare to stabilize an MV-22B Osprey, from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Air Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, on the flight deck during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 23, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Chris Concepcion)

    TAGS

    Balikatan  
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

