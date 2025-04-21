Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control University [Image 3 of 3]

    Damage Control University

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman 1st Class Richard Becan, from West Palm Beach, Florida, teaches Sailors during a damage control university course on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 8995628
    VIRIN: 250422-N-AS506-1039
    Resolution: 5337x3558
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
