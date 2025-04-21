Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 1st Class Richard Becan, from West Palm Beach, Florida, teaches Sailors during a damage control university course on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)