USS Gridley Haircut

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Dunn, from Pittsburg, California, cuts the hair of Chief Boatswain's Mate Travis Grantham, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)