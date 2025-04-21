Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Haircut [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Gridley Haircut

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    From left, Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Dunn, from Pittsburg, California, cuts the hair of Chief Boatswain's Mate Travis Grantham, from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 8995626
    VIRIN: 250422-N-AS506-1011
    Resolution: 5289x3526
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Gridley Haircut
    Haircut
    USS Gridley
    Deployment
    RS

