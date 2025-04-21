MH-60R Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor shows chains are clear to a MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter pilot from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) in the Pacific Ocean, April 22, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) (This photo was edited using a vignette to highlight the Sailors positioning and stance)