Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show

Pilots from the F-22 Raptor and Heritage Flight demonstration teams rehearse their routine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. Together, these teams added depth and historical perspective to the air show by demonstrating advanced fighter capabilities alongside iconic warbirds from earlier generations of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)
