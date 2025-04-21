Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show [Image 2 of 2]

    Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Pilots from the F-22 Raptor and Heritage Flight demonstration teams rehearse their routine at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. Together, these teams added depth and historical perspective to the air show by demonstrating advanced fighter capabilities alongside iconic warbirds from earlier generations of flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)

    Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show
    Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show

