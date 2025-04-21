Past Meets Power: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Rehearse for Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight featuring a P-51 Mustang and an F-22 Raptor flies in formation over Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 25, 2025. This pairing of past and present highlights the evolution of American airpower and will be featured during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adisen Smith)