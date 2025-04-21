Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Awarded the 2024 Battle Effectiveness "E" Award [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Awarded the 2024 Battle Effectiveness &quot;E&quot; Award

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Robert Yang 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) gather on the ship's flight deck to celebrate earning the 2024 Battle Effectiveness “E” Award. The Battle “E” recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)

    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
