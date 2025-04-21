Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) gather on the ship's flight deck to celebrate earning the 2024 Battle Effectiveness “E” Award. The Battle “E” recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)