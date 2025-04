Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Adam Cheatham, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, congratulate the sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Capt. Adam Cheatham emphasizes the hard work and dedication from the crew that contributed to them earning this award. The Battle ā€œEā€ recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)