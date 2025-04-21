Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Adam Cheatham, Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, congratulate the sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Capt. Adam Cheatham emphasizes the hard work and dedication from the crew that contributed to them earning this award. The Battle “E” recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)