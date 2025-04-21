Capt. Adam Cheatham (right), Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, presents the 2024 Battle Effectiveness “E” Award to Capt. Kevin Louis (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), during an all hands call held aboard the ship. The Battle “E” recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)
