    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Awarded the 2024 Battle Effectiveness "E" Award [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) Awarded the 2024 Battle Effectiveness &quot;E&quot; Award

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Robert Yang 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    Capt. Adam Cheatham (right), Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, presents the 2024 Battle Effectiveness “E” Award to Capt. Kevin Louis (left), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missle destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), during an all hands call held aboard the ship. The Battle “E” recognizes superior performance in an operational environment and overall combat readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Robert Yang)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 8995261
    VIRIN: 250425-N-XB522-2058
    Resolution: 1871x1247
    Size: 493.94 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Battle Effectiveness Award
    Battle Effectiveness
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121)
    Battle "E" award
    Battle "E"

