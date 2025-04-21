Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Paul Lara 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class David Pough, Sr., Fort Belvoir's Master Resiliency Trainer, was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in February, 2025, for his outstanding contributions as Coach of the Fort Belvoir Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall Boxing Team. His boxers say his personal caring, and ability to make them work harder than they thought possible gave them greater confidence in the ring and on the job.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 8995257
    VIRIN: 250204-A-BC315-1005
    Resolution: 1600x2000
    Size: 346.58 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 4], by Paul Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxing Coach inducted in Hall of Fame
    Belvoir Coach inducted into Hall of Fame
    Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame
    Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort belvoir
    resiliency
    boxing
    workout
    JBM-HH
    coach dave

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download