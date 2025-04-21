Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxing Coach inducted in Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 4]

    Boxing Coach inducted in Hall of Fame

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class David Pough is inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame, March 13, for his outstanding performance as Belvoir / JBM-HH Boxing Coach.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 8995255
    VIRIN: 250313-A-BC315-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1153
    Size: 103.02 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    induction
    Martial Arts Hall of Fame
    SFC David Pough

