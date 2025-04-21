Belvoir boxing coach inducted into Hall of Fame

Sgt. 1st Class David Pough, Sr., Fort Belvoir's Master Resiliency Trainer, was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame in February, 2025, for his outstanding contributions as Coach of the Fort Belvoir Joint Base Meyer-Henderson Hall Boxing Team. His boxers say his personal caring, and ability to make them work harder than they thought possible gave them greater confidence in the ring and on the job.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8995259
|VIRIN:
|250204-A-BC315-1008
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|409.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
