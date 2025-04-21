Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Warren Walker, from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, leads operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, contributing to enhanced interoperability and coordination at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 2, 2025. The exercise fosters collaboration among NATO Allies and partner nations, strengthening combat readiness in dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera)