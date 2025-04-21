1st Lt. Warren Walker, from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, leads operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, contributing to enhanced interoperability and coordination at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 2, 2025. The exercise fosters collaboration among NATO Allies and partner nations, strengthening combat readiness in dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|8995119
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-OR665-1100
|Resolution:
|6200x4133
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation
No keywords found.