Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

    HOHENFELS, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    02.02.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network

    1st Lt. Warren Walker, from the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, leads operations during Exercise Combined Resolve 25-1, contributing to enhanced interoperability and coordination at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 2, 2025. The exercise fosters collaboration among NATO Allies and partner nations, strengthening combat readiness in dynamic operational environments. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 8995119
    VIRIN: 250202-A-OR665-1100
    Resolution: 6200x4133
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation
    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation
    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TiC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download