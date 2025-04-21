Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Dickinson briefing media on unit equipment at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, in Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 2, 2025. During Combined Resolve 25-1, the U.S. Army is implementing its Transformation in Contact initiative, utilizing new technologies and systems designed to enhance its warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryanne Vega)



