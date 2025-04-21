Army’s new light brigades advance C2 transformation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Wagoner, a 3rd Battalion 10th Mountain Division Soldier participates in exercise Combined Resolve 25-1 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Feb. 3, 2025. Combined Resolve 25-1 builds and validates combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations.

(U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jayson Rivera)