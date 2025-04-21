Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.

Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 24-25, 2025. During his visit, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz participated in the motivational run, viewed the family day and graduation ceremonies, and attended the Relief and Appointment for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Saul Garcia the Depot Sergeant Major and Sgt. Maj. Paul Forde the oncoming Depot Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8995104
|VIRIN:
|250424-M-OL563-1564
|Resolution:
|7948x5301
|Size:
|23.82 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
