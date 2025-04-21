Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 24-25, 2025. During his visit, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz participated in the motivational run, viewed the family day and graduation ceremonies, and attended the Relief and Appointment for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Saul Garcia the Depot Sergeant Major and Sgt. Maj. Paul Forde the oncoming Depot Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)