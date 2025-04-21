Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C. [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C, April 24-25, 2025. During his visit, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz participated in the motivational run, viewed the family day and graduation ceremonies, and attended the Relief and Appointment for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Saul Garcia the Depot Sergeant Major and Sgt. Maj. Paul Forde the oncoming Depot Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 8995100
    VIRIN: 250425-M-OL563-1337
    Resolution: 5822x3883
    Size: 16.39 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, SgtMaj Carlos Ruiz, Visits MCRD Parris Island, S.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    graduation
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    motovational run
    20th SMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download