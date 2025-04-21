Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRC Hosts Tour for USNA Midshipmen [Image 5 of 5]

    NMRC Hosts Tour for USNA Midshipmen

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Elliott Page 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (April 24, 2025) Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) hosts midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy, briefing them on NMRC facilities, capabilities and opportunities to better prepare them as future members of Navy Medicine’s mission to ensure warfighter readiness and lethality. NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activities, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Elliott Page /Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRC Hosts Tour for USNA Midshipmen [Image 5 of 5], by Elliott Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

