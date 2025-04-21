NMRC Hosts Tour for USNA Midshipmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SILVER SPRING, Md. (April 24, 2025) Frederic Poly, with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), briefs visiting midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy on NMRC facilities, capabilities and opportunities, to better prepare them as future members of Navy Medicine’s mission to ensure warfighter readiness and lethality. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Elliott Page /Released)